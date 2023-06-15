EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Elsa woman was found not guilty Wednesday in the murder of her husband.

(Hidalgo County records)

After eight hours of deliberations, a jury decided Lucinda Amalia Diaz did not kill her husband Craig Chastain, records show.

On Sept. 5, 2020, Edinburg police responded to the Village Apartments on Sugar Road in reference to a suicide attempt. Upon arrival, they found Chastain unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the back of his head, previous ValleyCentral reports stated.

Authorities stated that an autopsy was conducted, which showed it was not consistent with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The case was then considered a homicide.

On Sept. 17, 2020, police arrested Diaz on a charge of first degree murder. Her bond was initially set at $500,000.

Diaz was arraigned April 20, 2021, where she entered a plea of not guilty.