ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Little ghosts in Elsa have a place to haunt tonight.

The city is hosting a Halloween festival Monday night and encourages all little goblins, ghouls, and jack-o-lanterns to attend.

Festivities will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. at The Garden at Pacific Trails. Attendees may participate in a costume contest and get on hay rides.

There will also be music, food trucks, and a trunk or treat event.