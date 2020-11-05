Elsa teacher’s aide arrested for sexual assault of a child, indecency

Elsa, Texas (KVEO)—A 7th grade teacher’s aide in the special education department in the city of Elsa was arrested for sexual assault of a child.

According to the Elsa police department, officers received a report from Truan Junior high school of a possible sexual assault of a child that had occurred on campus.

Alejandro Flores Gomez Credit (Elsa Police Department)

The suspect, identified by the juvenile victim, was 57-year-old Alejandro Flores Gomez from the citu of Weslaco.

Gomez was arrested by the Elsa Police Department on Nov. 4 and was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, each a 1st degree felony.

He was also charged with two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact, each a 2nd degree felony.

Gomez was arraigned and was given a $500,000 bond.

The Elsa Police Department encourages anyone that may believe that they have been a victim to report it to the school or call the department at 956-262-4721.

“We would also like to thank the Edcouch-Elsa School District for their quick response and cooperation in this investigation.” said the police department in a written statement.