Elsa police warns public about new fraud

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—The Elsa police Department announced on Monday there is a new fraud residents should be made aware of.

According to a social media post, officials say Elsa residents are receiving calls from someone claiming to be from the police department and mentioning local warrants.

The caller says he or she is an investigator threatening arrest if a fee is not paid. The caller is also directing residents to pay by a Walmart pre-paid card.

“We want to inform everyone that the Elsa Police Department will never call and demand payment or threaten people with arrest. If someone has a local warrant through the Elsa Municipal Court any communications will come from the court in writing.” reads the social media post.

If you receive one of these calls, police advise to hang up. If you have any questions you can contact the Elsa Municipal Court at 956-262-9866