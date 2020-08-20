Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

Elsa police warn residents of door-to-door scheme

ELSA, Texas (KVEO) — The Elsa Police Department is warning residents of a new scheme happening at their doors.

According to officials, individuals have been going door-to-door and stating they will be testing the quality of their water.

Police say those people don’t work for or with the city. Residents are asked to not let them into their homes.

“We’re just asking that when people do see them, that they get the vehicle description, the clothing that they’re wearing so that we can try to locate them,” said Elsa Police Chief Robert Mcginnis.

Anyone that comes in contact with the group is asked to contact police.

