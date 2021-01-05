Elsa Police searching for suspect involved in convenience store robbery

Elsa, Texas (KVEO)—The Elsa Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in the robbery of a convenience store.
Police say Mario R. Arteaga, 31, was involved in a robbery that took place on Nov. 30 at the La Mexico Convenience Store in Edinburg Avenue.
Arteaga is described as white man, 5 feet and weighing 175 pounds.
Arteaga’s last known address was in the city of Mercedes.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Elsa Police Department at 956.262.4721.