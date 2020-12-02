Elsa police searching for robbery suspect

Local News

by: Elizabeth Gomez-Patino

Posted: / Updated:

Elsa, Texas (KVEO)—Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect.

The robbery took place at La Mexico convenience store located in Edinburg Avenue and Broadway Street on Monday.

According to police, the suspect entered the store and asked the clerk for an item behind the counter, as the clerk turned the suspect grabbed the cashbox from the electronic register and fled.

The suspect was last seen wearing a colored hooded jacked, a red cap, black and white shoes, a facemask and dark colored pants.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Elsa Police Departments Criminal Investigation Division at 956-262-4721.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday