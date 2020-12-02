Elsa police searching for robbery suspect

Elsa, Texas (KVEO)—Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect.

The robbery took place at La Mexico convenience store located in Edinburg Avenue and Broadway Street on Monday.

According to police, the suspect entered the store and asked the clerk for an item behind the counter, as the clerk turned the suspect grabbed the cashbox from the electronic register and fled.

The suspect was last seen wearing a colored hooded jacked, a red cap, black and white shoes, a facemask and dark colored pants.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Elsa Police Departments Criminal Investigation Division at 956-262-4721.