ELSA, Texas (KVEO) — The Elsa Police Department is searching for a man wanted for indecency with a child.

Police are looking for Raul Alvarez Serna, 39. His last known address was in Donna, Texas.

Alvarez-Serna is described as a white male, 5 feet 6 inches, weighing 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on Alvarez-Serna is asked to contact the Elsa Police Department at (956) 262-4721.