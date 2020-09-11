Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

Elsa police: Man wanted for failing to register as sex offender

Posted:

Juan Carlos Gonzalez, 26. (Source: Elsa Police Department )

ELSA, Texas (KVEO) — The Elsa Police Department is searching for a man that failed to register as a sex offender.

According to a release, Juan Carlos Gonzalez, 26, was convicted in 2018 for aggravated sexual assault of a child. He is required to report annually for life.

Authorities say they are searching for Gonzalez as he failed to comply with his duty to register as a sex offender, a 3rd-degree felony.

Police say Gonzalez is 5 feet 7 inches, weighs 150 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.

(Source: Elsa Police Department)

His last know address was on the 900 Block of Broadway Street in Elsa, said authorities.

Anyone with information on Gonzalez’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Elsa Police Department at (956) 262-4721.

