Elsa police investigating ‘possible threat’ left in middle school restroom

ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are investigating a possible threat made at an Elsa middle school on Monday.

According to a release, the threat was left in a bathroom at Truan Junior High School in Elsa.

At this time, police believe the threat is a prank but are still assuring that the school and students are safe.

Elsa police state if parents wish to pick up their children from the school they may do so in an orderly fashion.

Any more information on this investigation will be released when it is made public.

