Elsa Police charge suspect with possession of controlled substance

ELSA, Texas — On Saturday around 4 a.m. Elsa Police executed a narcotics search warrant at an apartment complex on the 1500 block of north Broadway Street.

Recovered in the search, police say, was marijuana and synthetic marijuana packaged for distribution along with approximately another pound of marijuana in the process of packaging.

Authorities say 45-year-old Jaime Martinez was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

Martinez was arraigned and transported to the Hidalgo County Jail.