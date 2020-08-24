Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

Elsa Police charge suspect with possession of controlled substance

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Source: Elsa Police Department

ELSA, Texas — On Saturday around 4 a.m. Elsa Police executed a narcotics search warrant at an apartment complex on the 1500 block of north Broadway Street.

Recovered in the search, police say, was marijuana and synthetic marijuana packaged for distribution along with approximately another pound of marijuana in the process of packaging.

Authorities say 45-year-old Jaime Martinez was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

Martinez was arraigned and transported to the Hidalgo County Jail.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Inside RGV Politics

More Inside RGV Politics

Your Photos

Upload Your Photos & Videos

More Throwback Thursday