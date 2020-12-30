Elsa police arrest man for showing harmful material to a minor

ELSA, Texas — On Dec. 26 the Elsa Police Department said they received a report of a male subject displaying harmful material to a 16-year-old female and a 20-year-old female.

The department’s news release said the male suspect was identified as 45-year-old Artemio Otoniel Montemayor of Elsa.

An arrest warrant was issued for Montemayor for the offense of Displaying Harmful Material to a Minor, a class A misdemeanor.

On Dec. 29 Montemayor was located at his residence and taken into custody.

Montemayor was arraigned and held at the Hidalgo County Jail on a $5,000 bond, said the departments news release.