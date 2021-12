ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Elsa Police Department warns the public of frequent vehicle burglaries.

Recent burglarized vehicles in the Elsa area have been vehicles left unsecured.

Elsa PD reminds the public to lock their vehicles, as well as hide any valuable items that must be left inside the car.

Additionally, police ask the public to report any suspicious activity or persons to the Elsa Police Department at 956-262-4721 or 911.