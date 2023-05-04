ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A teenager was arrested and another suspect is wanted following an armed robbery in Elsa.

On April 26, at 4:11 p.m. Elsa police responded to the 500 block of W. Ciro Caseres in reference to a robbery. The victim told police that they were walking at the 800 block of North Hidalgo Street when a white Chevy truck occupied by two men stopped beside him, according to a news release from the Elsa Police Department.

The victim said the men displayed a handgun and demanded money, the release stated.

Investigators were able to identify one of the suspects as 17-year-old Fabian Lijo Trevino, of McAllen. Trevino was arrested with the help from the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the handgun used in the robbery was recovered at his residence, authorities said.

The second suspect has not been identified but is described as a Hispanic man between 19 and 20 years old, with short brown hair, approximately 140 pounds and dark complected. He was last seen wearing a white muscle shirt and white Nike Air Force One shoes.

Trevino was arraigned and his bond was set at $50,000.

Those with information on the second suspect are asked to contact the Elsa Police Department at (956) 262-4721.