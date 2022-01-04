Elsa PD searches for credit card theft suspect

ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Elsa Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying an individual suspected in a credit card abuse case.

On December 23 at 5:25 p.m., the Elsa Police Department responded to the CVS Pharmacy, located at 103 W. Edinburg Ave, in reference to a credit/debit card abuse.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that the man seen in surveillance footage, used a stolen credit card to purchase several items without the owner’s consent.

Anyone with information on the identity of this individual is asked to submit an anonymous tip by responding to this message or calling the Elsa Police Department at 956-262-4721.