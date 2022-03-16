ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Elsa police provided an update on an assault case involving two brothers at an HEB.

Enrique Amado Guzman, 32, and Tomas Lee Guzman, 27, were arrested and charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony.

The men, who are brothers, were arrested in connection to an assault case that occurred on March 7 at an HEB located at 512 E. Edinburg Ave.

Police say that the suspects have given conflicting stories, including that a relative of theirs felt like she was being stalked, prompting her to call them over.

Police said that right now there is no evidence that the stalking took place, and there is “no definite reason why they assaulted him.”

The assault occurred in one of the aisles of the store, according to police.

The victim was transported to a hospital but has since been released.