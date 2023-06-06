ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Elsa Police Department announced the addition of new shields to its response team.

The ballistic shields were bought with a grant from the governor’s office.

“Our utmost priority has always been the security and well-being of our residents, and this latest acquisition is a significant step forward in that regard,” a release from the department stated.

The shields are specifically designed to provide additional defense in high-risk situations and enable officers to respond effectively and decisively.

The shields are lightweight, yet incredibly durable, providing an extra layer of protection when it matters most.

“We believe that this addition to our equipment will have a positive impact on our ability to serve and protect our community,” the release stated. “The safety of our officers directly translates into a safer environment for all of us, fostering a stronger and more secure Elsa.”