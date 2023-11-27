ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Elsa Police Department reported they have detained a teenager linked to a threat made against the Edcouch-Elsa ISD Monday morning.

Police, along with the school district, began an investigation and received information about the threat over social media at around 6 a.m.

According to police, they positively identified a 14-year-old girl as the individual responsible for the threat.

Officers say they spoke with the student who willingly admitted to posting the threat on her social media account.

“The safety and well-being of our community, especially our students, are our top priorities,” said Elsa police chief Robert McGinnis. “We take any threat to our schools seriously and act swiftly to ensure the safety of everyone involved.”

The student is in custody at Hidalgo County Juvenile Detention.

Elsa Police asks the community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to local authorities.