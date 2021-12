ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Elsa Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in indentifying a theft suspect.

Elsa police are looking for a woman that took a 10-inch Amazon Fire HD tablet from the Elsa Public Library, according to a post by Elsa PD.

The theft occurred on Nov. 12.

The woman was last seen leaving the area in a blue Honda SUV.

All tips submitted will remain anonymous.