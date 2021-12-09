Elsa PD asks public for help locating wanted man

ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Elsa Police Department is asking the public for help locating a man wanted for Deadly Conduct discharging a firearm.

On Wednesday, police responded to a call for service in reference to deadly conduct that occurred at the 300 block of East Ciro Caseres.

After further investigation, a warrant of arrest was issued for Gusitan Montanez, 24, for the offense of Deadly Conduct discharging a firearm, a third-degree felony.

Montanez is described as having black hair and brown eyes, five feet, weighing 146 pounds. His last known address was in Elsa.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Elsa Police Department at 956-262-4721.