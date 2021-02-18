Elsa officials helping the community get through the cold temperatures

ELSA, Texas (KVEO) — City of Elsa officials are working to help those affected by the winter storm that left many without power across the area.

“People are going crazy at the store right now so we don’t know,” said an Elsa resident.

There are ongoing power outages across the state of Texas.

“It’s been 3 days without power and we don’t have any hot water. We’re taking a shower with cold water. As you can see I light a fire up so we can drink coffee.”

The community is growing desperate, and they are now calling 911 for some help. Making Elsa police put out the following statement on their Facebook page:

The Police Department is respectfully asking citizens to only call 911 if you have an emergency. We have been receiving numerous calls asking about when power will be restored, thus tying up our 911 system. For questions about your power service please contact your power provider.

City offices have also received similar calls.

“We’ve been getting phone calls left and right and they’re not really emergencies but what is not right now. We don’t know how much we can tolerate. Yesterday we found an elderly couple in a vehicle. People are leaving their homes to go in their vehicle to stay warm,” said Edcouch City Manager Victor De La Cruz.

Elsa residents have been dealing with power outages and low water pressure.

“We had to take action like any other disaster,” said Cruz.

The community has also come together to provide water to those in need.

“Facebook has been our biggest ally,” said Cruz.

Elsa police have beefed up patrol to find people in need. The volunteer fire department doing double duty, serving food and providing temporary shelter.

“We can bring them in here first and once the dome is ready we can transport them there,” said the Mayor.

Many are hoping for a light at the end of the tunnel.