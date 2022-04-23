ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Elsa Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a man wanted for Indecency with a Child.

Alexis Villalpando is wanted by Elsa PD for Indecency with a Child by Sexual Conduct, a second-degree felony, according to a release from Elsa PD.

The 35-year-old man is described as six foot one inch tall, with a weight of 360 pounds, according to Elsa PD.

Villalpando’s last known location is Elsa.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Villalpando is asked to call the Elsa Police Department at (956) 262-4721.