Elsa: Man wanted for aggravated assault

ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Elsa police are looking for a man wanted for aggravated assault.

Jose Angel Becerra, 21, is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (second degree felony) and assault family violence impeding breath (third degree felony), according to a press release from the Elsa Police Department.

Becerra is described as a white male, 5 feet 11 inches in height, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

His last known address was 618 Lucia Street in Elsa.

“Becerra should be considered armed and dangerous,” the release states.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Elsa Police Department at (956)-262-4721.