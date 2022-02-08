HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man wanted for multiple crimes while out on bond for a 2018 murder charge was arrested in Alabama on Monday.

Jose Angel Becerra, 20, was arrested on Monday by multiple agencies in DeKalb County, Alabama. Becerra attempted to flee from police on foot while they attempted to detain him but he was eventually arrested.

Jose Becerra was arrested for murder in 2019 (photo: Hidalgo County Public Records)

According to court documents, Becerra is facing multiple charges in Hidalgo County, including capital murder and attempted murder charges.

Becerra and his brother Isaac Becerra are accused of shooting and killing Jesus De Jose Estrada Hinojosa, 22, near Elsa on Nov. 11, 2018. They are also accused of attempting to murder another man in Weslaco on the same day.

Jose was initially given a $1.1 million bond for these charges but motions from his attorneys to reduce the bond were successful. He posted the $102 thousand bond charge levied against him for these crimes and was released from jail in April 2019.

Jose was later arrested in July 2019 for retaliating against the man he attempted to murder in the 2018 incident, according to public records.

After posting the $5 thousand bond for this charge, Jose was once again out of jail as his court case proceeded. However, he was still required to attend meetings with a probation officer.

Isaac Becerra was also arrested for murder in 2019 (photo: Hidalgo County Public Records)

Jose pleaded not guilty to all of these offenses and was moving forward with the litigation, which had spanned from 2019 into 2021 with his compliance.

The Elsa Police Department issued a warrant for Jose’s arrest in November 2021 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and “assault family impeding breath.” He has yet to be taken into custody for this offense and Elsa police issued a press release for Becerra in January.

A status hearing was scheduled on Jan. 11 for Jose’s murder charge but he did not appear in court. Noe Gonzalez, judge for the 430th District Court, issued a warrant for Jose’s arrest. Jose’s attorneys were present for the hearing and stated they had not spoken with him in at least 60 days prior to the hearing.

Now after his arrest, Jose will be extradited back into custody and move along with his court case. He now faces an additional charge of “fugitive from justice” in Alabama.

Isaac, meanwhile, has moved along with his court case and is scheduled for trial in June.