Elsa man charged with indecency with a child

Elsa, Texas (KVEO)—An Elsa man has been charged with one count of indecency with a child, according to officials.

On Oct. 25, the Elsa Police Department received a report of an indecency with a 12-year-old by sexual contact.

The victim, named 48-year-old Jaime Ramos as the suspect. Upon investigation, the Criminal Investigations Division obtained probable cause and arrest warrant was issued for Ramos.

On Nov. 2, Ramos was located and arrested on the warrant. Ramos was charged with one count of indecency of a child by sexual contact and was given a bond of $100,000

