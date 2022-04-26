ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police have arrested a man wanted for sexual contact with a child after he fled officers and barricaded himself in a trailer.

According to a release, Alexis Villalpando, 35, was arrested on Monday. Elsa police put out a release on Saturday seeking information on Villapando’s location as he was wanted for indecency with a child.

Police say Villalpando was located sitting in a vehicle parking lot of Walmart in Elsa. Officers approached Villalpando, but he fled the scene and initiated a pursuit.

The chase ended near the 21000 block of North Mile 4 West north of Edcouch. Villalpando then exited his vehicle and barricaded himself in a travel trailer on the property, according to the release.

Police issued several commands to Villalpando to exit the trailer, which he eventually complied with and surrendered to officers without incident.

Villalpando is charged with indecency with a child – sexual contact and evading arrest with a motor vehicle. He faces a $40 thousand bond for these charges.