HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine filed a complaint in regards to Neuralink brain experiments that were conducted on monkeys.

The committee, a nonprofit organization consisting of over 17,000 doctors, filed the complaint against the University of California, Davis for violations of the federal Animal Welfare Act, according to a news release from the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine.

UC Davis had received $1.4 from Neuralink, a company founded by Elon Musk in 2016, to conduct the experiments.

According to the release, “Macaque monkeys used in the experiment were caged alone, had steel posts screwed to their skulls, suffered ‘facial trauma’, seizures following brain implants and recurring infections at the implant sites.”

The complaint is based on a 600-page document detailing the experiments that were conducted on 23 monkeys.

The Committee filed a second lawsuit in Yolo County Superior Court asking the university to release the videos and photographs of the monkeys.