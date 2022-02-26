BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Elon Musk may not have been a part of the Illuminated Charro Days Parade, but he did make a stop at Sombrero Fest.

It was just two weeks ago when Adam Cardona, ValleyCentral reporter, asked Elon Musk at a SpaceX event whether Musk would be accepting an invitation from students, educators, and community leaders in Brownsville to attend Charro Days.

To which Musk replied, “I will be there!”

Musk was seen at Sombrero Fest with onlookers tagging along behind him.

Someone enjoying the festivities even gave Musk a spiropapa, a fried potato-shaped in a spiral with sauce and seasonings, which can be seen in a video taken by Joe Garza.

Musk took a bite and seemed to contemplate the flavor as he and his group continued to move throughout the festival.

Charros Days will wrap up on Sunday, Feb. 27.