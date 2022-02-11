BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The founder and CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, gave an update on the Starship program at the Boca Chica site Thursday night, and ValleyCentral Reporter Adam Cardona asked the question our community was wanting to know.

Would he be attending the Charro Days festivities?

Earlier this week a group of students, educators, and community leaders invited Musk to make an appearance this year at Charro Days which is only a few weeks away.

“It sounds like fun, when is it?” Musk asked.

Charro Days takes place from February 19 to February 27.

After a few seconds of contemplation, Musk responded.

“I will be there!”