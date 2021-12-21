Elon Musk: “I will pay over $11 billion in taxes this year”

Elon Musk attends the premiere and Q&A for “Do You Trust This Computer?” at The Regency Village Theatre on April 5, 2018 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Elon Musk tweeted that he will pay over $11 billion in taxes this year following criticism online from Senator Elizabeth Warren.

“For those wondering, I will pay over $11 billion in taxes this year,” Musk tweeted on Sunday night.

The Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder became the first person in the world to reach a net worth of more than $300 billion, according to a CBS report. His net worth is “greater than the annual GDP of Finland, Chile and Vietnam.”

On Dec. 13, Musk was named Time magazine’s Person of the Year for 2021.

The Time magazine article describes Musk by saying “he tosses satellites into orbit and harnesses the sun; he drives a car he created that uses no gas and barely needs a driver. With a flick of his finger, the stock market soars or swoons.”

After Time’s announcement, Senator Elizabeth Warren tweeted “Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else.”

In response to Warren, Musk tweeted “if you opened your eyes for 2 seconds, you would realize I will pay more taxes than any American in history this year.”

Musk has been selling millions of his Tesla shares over the past several months. In November, Musk posted a Twitter poll asking whether his followers support him selling 10 percent of his Tesla stock. After the poll, Musk sold 4.5 million shares of Tesla, gaining over $5 billion.