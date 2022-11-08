BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Former Brownsville Independent School District trustee Carlos A. Elizondo was voted back on the board after having been away for years.

The former fire chief and BISD trustee collected nearly 50% of the votes for the Place 1 seat defeating current board member Drue Brown and Philip T. Cowen.

Elizondo garnered 13,358 votes to Brown’s 7,965 and Cowen’s 6,527. Brown was first elected to the board in 2018 after retiring from BISD.

For Place 2, incumbent Denise Garza kept her seat by defeating Victor M. Caballero. She received 15,907 votes to Caballero’s 11,695. Garza is currently the secretary of the board.

In Place 4, Frank Ortiz soundly defeated Prisci Roca Tipton, the vice president of the board of trustees. Ortiz collected 16,011 votes, nearly 58% of the total. Tipton received 11,618.