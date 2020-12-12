‘Elf on the Shelf’ appears in Valley homes after quarantine; masked, disinfected

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) – The year is almost over, and Christmas is around the corner. That means the ‘Elf on the Shelf’ is running around, taking notes for Santa, and getting into trouble.

Many Rio Grande Valley families partake in the holiday tradition of placing one or more toy elves around their home for their children to find the next morning.

This year, the elves are finding themselves in some never-before-seen situations. They’ve had to quarantine, disinfect themselves before entering homes, and wear masks!

The Villareal family from Weslaco made sure their elf spent two weeks in quarantine as recommended. However, with a little wink, Bianca Wildfong-Villareal tells us it made this December a little easier.

“We have had our elf since Christmas 2016. This year with everything going on, I was inspired to do the ‘Elf in quarantine’ idea I saw on Pinterest. It also made it so that I didn’t have to move him for the first 14 days of December,” said Wildfong-Villareal.

Elf in quarantine at the Villareal home in Weslaco

Some families were grateful their elves came out with negative COVID-19 tests. Gladyz Pena of Palmview had her elves show some proof before being allowed to run around their home.

Elves showing proof of a negative COVID-19 test at the Pena home in Palmview

Who could forget the toilet paper debacle earlier this year? The elves sure did not, and they made sure the Islas family in McAllen did not either.

They can be naughty and nice. The elves at the Gonzalez family’s home in Harlingen decided to help the inspire giving this holiday season.

“We would like our daughter to understand that there are others that are less fortunate and giving is more important than receiving. We talk to her often about how blessed we are,” said Michelle Gonzalez.

Elf in the Gonzalez home encouraging charity

There is no doubt a lot of thought goes into these shenanigans. For those struggling to come up with an idea, here are some more elves sent to us by Valley residents.