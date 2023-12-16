SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A mobile home fire broke out Saturday morning, according to San Benito city officials.

San Benito Fire Department responded to the 400 block of Palm Street at Ek Camino Real mobile home park regarding a mobile home fire, City of San Benito spokesperson David Favila told ValleyCentral.

All six occupants got out safely.

The homeowner told ValleyCentral she was asleep when one of her children woke her up and told her the trailer was on fire. She said she was able to get her kids and two pets out of the home safely.

The fire was caused by an electrical short from the dryer that resulted in 50% of fire damage and 100% of smoke damage, Favila added. The home was declared a total loss.