McALLEN, Texas(ValleyCentral) — The future of the car industry may be electric as more people look for cleaner alternatives to fuel.

Electric vehicles offer some advantages over traditional cars, like lower reduced emissions and low maintenance.

Not only are these vehicles gaining popularity, they’re gaining market share too. In 2022, EV sales accounted for 5.6% of the total auto market. Clean energy and improved performance are driving people to make the switch to electricity.

Government incentives are also intriguing to buyers.

“We are hoping that electric vehicles seem to be paving the way for the future. As of right now, most of our inventory is still gas engines. But we do have quite a bit of electric vehicles in our order system as well,” said Paul De La Rosa, sales manager with Charles Clark Chevrolet

Battery-powered cars now make up the fastest-growing segment of the auto market. Some drivers look at the long-term gas savings associated with electric vehicles. The plug-in electric-drive motor vehicle tax credit is also available for some EV purchases. It provides a tax credit of $2,500 to $7,500 for new purchases, with the amount determined by the size of the vehicle and the capacity of its battery.

According to the national renewable energy laboratory, today’s batteries may last 12 to 15 years in moderate climates.

“There are no oil changes. There are no weird fluids. I don’t have to check for the oil, everything. And then one of the biggest conveniences is gas. Obviously, I don’t have to go and wait for a spot at a gas station or worry about gas prices at all. I just go home and charge it. And that’s it. I plug it in, and I go to sleep,” shared Ryan Cruz, an electric vehicle owner.

If the batteries need to be replaced outside the warranty, it may be a significant expense, but battery prices are expected to decline as battery technologies improve and production increases.