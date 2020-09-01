Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

Electric Reliability Council of Texas issues Transmission Emergency

MERCEDES, Texas — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) issued a Transmission Emergency, on Tuesday afternoon, for areas of the Rio Grande Valley.

The press release said the affected areas currently include parts of Weslaco, Mercedes, and surrounding areas. Additional areas may be added if called upon by ERCOT.

ERCOT said at this stage, rotating outages are likely. These rotating outages are a last resort to prevent a Rio Grande Valley blackout.

Reducing energy consumption is critical, especially during the peak hours of 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., said the press release.

ERCOT urges residents to try to conserve energy today by performing these steps:

  • Turn your thermostat up 2-3 degrees
  • Avoid using large appliances such as ovens, dryers, etc.
  • Keep blinds and curtains closed to keep heat from migrating into your home
  • Turn off non-essential lights and appliances

