Electric providers don’t expect major power outages

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As we approach one year since the February freeze, we’re reminded of the days-long power outages experienced then. With colder weather impacting the valley, electric companies say there is no cause for concern that we could face a repeat of last year.

Both Brownsville Public Utilities Board (BPUB) and AEP Texas saw power outages last night.

“We did have a couple of outages last night, I think our biggest outage was of 120 customers last night,” said Cleiri Quezada, a spokesperson for BPUB. “It was due to low hanging wires and our crews went out and restored it.”

“A couple of thousand max, but for the most part, about a few hundred consistently,” said Eladio Jaimez, a spokesperson for AEP Texas.

It takes more energy to heat a cold home than it does to cool a hot home, so cold weather like we experienced last night can cause a strain on electrical grids.

“Our system held up very well last night considering the temperatures and the load that was used,” Jaimez said. “That’s a testament to our customers doing their part, too, and being efficient with their energy use.”

Thursday night to Friday morning was the coldest it will be for now but electricity providers say they have crews ready to fix any more outages as they come.

“Our crews are ready to be deployed any time there are issues,” Quezada said. “We don’t have a lot of people without power, we’re looking at roughly 16 people.”

And if your power does go out, contact your electric provider and they will work to get it fixed as soon as possible.

“We’re looking at about 2:30,” Jaimez said. “So, usually about between two to three hours. But those are guaranteed, sometimes they vary. Sometimes it can be 30 minutes, sometimes it can be five or six hours.”