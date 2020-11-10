Election signs will continue to be seen throughout the RGV

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – Election signs are common to be seen in the streets and will remain that way throughout elections.

According to Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza, at some point there is an ordinance for all signs to be removed.

“Political speech is protected and so there are different rules that you can apply to them and others that you can’t as far as taking them down usually in every jurisdiction. Each city usually has an ordinance to have them removed at a certain point” said Garza.

Removal of election signs are required for the streets but those rules differ when it comes to a private property.

“When somebody has a campaign sign on their fence or has it in their yard, that can stay up till as long as the voter wants to or the resident wants to keep it up.” said Garza.

Whether one likes it or not, Garza recommends Rio Grande Valley residents to be patient with one another.

“Political speech is protected and that even though we may see them as an eye soar, that’s an expression of their choices and we need to be patient with each other and as the signs come down we will get our cities back to normal. There is some that are gonna have them up because they still have runoffs, he said.”

As runoffs continue, cities with election signs will continue to be seen.