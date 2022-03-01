CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — March 1 is the 2022 Primary Election which includes several local and statewide races. Voters will decide who will represent their political party in the November general election.

Some of those races include:

Texas Governor

DEMOCRAT REPUBLICAN Inocencio “Inno” Barrientez

Michael Cooper

Joy Diaz

Beto O’Rourke

Rich Wakeland Greg Abbott [Incumbent]

Paul Belew

Danny Harrison

Kandy Kaye Horn

Don Huffines

Rick Perry (not former Gov. Rick Perry)

Chad Prather

Allen West

Lieutenant Governor

DEMOCRAT REPUBLICAN Michelle Beckley

Cara Brailey

Mike Collier Dan Patrick [Incumbent]

Trayce Bradford

Todd M. Bullis

Daniel Miller

Aaron Sorrells

Zach Vance

Attorney General

DEMOCRAT REPUBLICAN Mike Fields

Rochelle Garza

Joe Jaworski

Lee Merritt

S. “T-Bone” Raynor. Ken Paxton [Incumbent]

George P. Bush

Louie Gohmert

Eva Guzman

Some of the local elections include:

U.S. House District 28

DEMOCRAT REPUBLICAN Henry Cuellar [Incumbent]

Tanya Judith Benavides

Jessica Cisneros Ed Cabrera

Steven Fowler

Cassy Garcia

Eric Hohman

Willie Vasquez Ng

Rolando Rodriguez

Sandra Whitten

U.S. House District 34

DEMOCRAT REPUBLICAN Laura Cisneros

Vicente Gonzalez*

Filemon Meza

Beatriz Reynoso

Osbert Rodriguez Haro

William Thompson

Diego Zavala Juana Cantu-Cabrera

Mayra Flores

Gregory Scott Kunkle Jr.

Frank McCaffrey

Texas Senate District 27

DEMOCRAT REPUBLICAN Sara Stapleton-Barrera

Alex Dominguez

Morgan LaMantia

Salomon Torres Phillip J. Drake

Adam Hinojosa

Isreal Salinas

Raul Torres

Cameron County has already reported nearly 20,000 early voter ballots. County Elections Administrator Remi Garza said he thinks the number will only increase on election day, but his office won’t know the total number until later in the evening.

This year’s polling locations are still set up to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Garza told ValleyCentral the Cameron County Elections Office will follow the same CDC guidelines that were implemented during the November 2020 election.

There will be plastic barriers between voters and poll workers, social distancing will be required, and the booths will be wiped down after every voter.

“We will also have our employees wearing masks,” added Garza. “They’re not required to wear the mask because we can’t mandate it, but from what I’ve seen at other places, everyone’s cooperating.”

Voters will be encouraged to wear a mask as well but are not required.

Before voting, each individual will be asked to present a photo ID to cease fraudulent voting. They will be required to sign an affidavit if a different form of ID is submitted.

If a voter comes into “serious question,” their ballot and information will be further reviewed.

Illegal voting in Texas is considered a second-degree felony which could result in 2 to 20 years in prison with a fine of up to $10,000.

If you’re caught attempting to vote illegally, it drops two levels to a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in state jail with a possible fine of up to $10,000.

With the measures Cameron County has in place, Garza said he believes it stops fraudulent voting from ever starting.

However, “there have been some cases prosecuted by the District Attorney’s Office and also the federal agencies involved,” commented Garza. He doesn’t see any patterns of fraudulent voting that concern.

All ballots in Cameron County will be on paper.

For Hidalgo County Democrat Party polling locations CLICK HERE.

For Hidalgo County Republican Party polling locations CLICK HERE.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The general election will take place on Nov. 8, 2022.