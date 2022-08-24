BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Board of Trustees for Brownsville Independent School District announced making Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, a district holiday.

The district said, during a special board of trustees meeting on Aug. 23, the board approved making the changes for the 2022-2023 academic school year.

The board voted to remove the current holiday of Feb. 13, 2023, and replace it with Nov. 8, 2022.

The district added that in the interest of safety as a number one priority for its students and staff, the district will be closed allowing the community to vote at the designated polling sites.