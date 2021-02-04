Elderly Peñitas couple succumb to COVID-19 in the weeks after being turned away for vaccine

PEÑITAS, Texas (KVEO) — An elderly couple in Peñitas passed away due to COVID-19, just one day apart from each other in the last week of January.

The family says the couple was turned away when they showed up for their appointment to get the vaccine.

In Gregorio, 89, and Petra, 84, Gonzalez’s 65 years of marriage, they created an extensive family consisting of five children, 16 grandchildren, and 28 great-grandchildren.

The couple fell in love when they were working as migrant farmworkers in California. Their granddaughters shared that their love did not come easy.

“My grandpa asked for her hand in marriage and was denied about seven times,” laughed Berenice Gonzalez. “I guess they really loved each other and they decided to elope. That’s when they got married and started their family.”

After contracting COVID-19, the couple spent a week in the hospital in separate rooms. Petra fell ill before Gregorio and passed one day before he did on January 25.

Belen Gonzalez, another of the couple’s grandchildren, explained it was rare to see them separated.

“She was the boss. Whatever she said goes. If she said, ‘hey, let’s go to the living room, come over here,’ he had to get up and be right next to her, if not, she was not happy,” she laughed. “He gave everything to her, he loved her.”

“They were always together, when you saw one, you saw the other one,” added Berenice.

The family does not know where the couple contracted COVID-19, but they were aware of preexisting conditions that made them more susceptible to falling severely ill.

The family says the couple was on the list to receive a COVID-19 vaccine with their doctor, however, when they arrived, they were turned away because there weren’t any left.

“It’s heartbreaking to know that they were on that list and for some reason or another, they did not have that vaccine for them like they said that they would,” said Belen.

The family remembers them as “a fun couple to be around,” and feel at peace knowing that neither of them had to live without one another.

“Keep wearing your mask. Try to stay home as much as you can. Right now there’s no need to be going out. There will be time for that,” said Berenice.

Gregorio and Petra were laid to rest February 2 in Peñitas, Texas.