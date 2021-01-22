Elderly friends complete cardiac rehabilitation together at DHR

Posted:

Source: Doctors Hospital at Renaissance

February 07 2021 06:00 pm

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — Doctors Hospital at Renaissance (DHR) had three patients that developed a special bond over the last three months.

Enrique Navarro, Damaso Dominguez Jr. and Antonio Cumba experienced blocked arteries in 2020 that required open heart surgery.

The men completed their three-month stay at the DHR Cardiac Rehabilitation Clinic on Friday. They said the best medicine for their hearts is the friendship they formed during those months of rehabilitation.

Hospital officials say the three friends are doing well.

Video courtesy: Doctors Hospital at Renaissance

