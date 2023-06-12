HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The number of elder abuse cases is increasing in the country and it covers more than physical abuse.

“It could be emotional abuse. It could be physical abuse. It could be exploitation. People using their funds for their own benefit, instead of the benefit of the person,” said Marisol Martinez, Adult Protective Services Investigator Specialist III.

The Department of Family and Protective Services says the Rio Grande Valley is home to over 185,000 residents aged 65 and older.

The Justice Department reports at least 10% of those 65 and older will experience some form of abuse in a given year.

Mary Moreno, owner of Su Casa Adult Daycare says she’s seen this first hand.

“We see it a lot. I’m sorry, and sad to say, that we do. There’s a lot of neglect. There’s a lot of abuse. We see it mostly every day. Sometimes they come crying or sometimes they come with bruises,” she said.

Marisol Martinez says physical signs aren’t the only things to look for.

“It’s not always outright and visual. Sometimes it’s just little signs that you start noticing. The elderly aunt who used to have her hair groomed all the time and then all of a sudden she’s disheveled. Or her electricity continuously getting cut off, people who just seem to be going without,” said Martinez.

Financial exploitation is another form of elder abuse. The DFPS website says taking another person’s Social Security checks or property without their informed consent is a common form of abuse.

“There are different forms of financial exploitation, and this is using the individual’s resources, financial resources, for your own benefit as opposed to that individual’s benefit,” said Martinez.

If you or someone you know suspects an elderly person is being abused, you’re encouraged to contact Adult Protective Services.

Once a case is assigned, its office contacts the person to make sure they’re safe. They first check to make sure the individual is not experiencing a medical emergency.

If the person is not in immediate danger but there is reason to suspect abuse is happening, they work with other state agencies to get the person help.

“We do call Adult Protective Services, to let them know that there’s been abuse,” said Moreno.

Martinez says there are times when elder abuse victims don’t report it. She says they’re sometimes afraid to change their situation.

“You got to understand the elderly are sometimes afraid to report because they’re afraid they’re gonna lose that support system that they have, whether or not it’s a good support system,” Martinez said.

Moreno says she’s grateful APS is available but she sometimes worries they take too long to investigate. She fears what may happen to some of her clients if APS doesn’t have more resources.

“Sometimes, when we call them, they take more than two or three weeks before they reach out to them. And sometime, it’s maybe too late,” Moreno said.