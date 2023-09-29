SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of San Benito on Thursday hosted its inaugural El Sabor de San Benito festival.

Restaurants from across the city gathered so residents could get a taste of the culture and food of the area.

“Papasitos” was named the best restaurant while the best dessert winner was from the “Main Street Deli”.

“We have so many varieties of mom-and-pop restaurants. We want them to thrive just as much, and of course, we have our big ones such as Starbucks. The heart and soul is there,” said Cathy Weaver, executive director of the San Benito Chamber of Commerce.

The city and the chamber of commerce said the event was such a success they are already planning next year’s event.