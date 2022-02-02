RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — El Faro Health & Therapeutics opened its doors in Rio Grande City last November as the first Alzheimer’s research center in the Rio Grande Valley.

After nine months the clinic officially launched its first study today with its study participants.

“I wanted to volunteer because it also hit home because our mother had dementia Alzheimer’s type,” said study participant, Noemi Flemming.

Flemming said after her experience with her mother and as a nurse, she jumped at the opportunity to be in the study.

“I felt that I could benefit this program. Not only to be used as a study subject, that they could use information that they were gathering from me, also like blood and PET scan, or whatever they would use would benefit the program,” she said.

Despite not having any symptoms of Alzheimer’s, Flemming chose to be proactive and made sure she did her part in the research.

Dr. James Falcon, medical director for El Faro Health & Therapeutics, expressed his excitement for starting their first study in partnership with the Global Alzheimer’s Platform.

“Today is a big day for us. We’re initiating the Bio-Hermes study which is a GAP, the Global Alzheimer’s Platform study today and we’re enrolling our first patient,” he said.

Dr. Falcon explained that the Global Alzheimer’s Platform is looking for more Hispanic people for their study since the Hispanic population is underrepresented.

“The Global Alzheimer’s Platform, which is the organization that we’re partnered with, was really interested in bringing more minorities into Alzheimer’s studies and this was a perfect opportunity for them and a perfect opportunity for us,” he said.

Dr. Falcon said the study begins with a consent process to ensure the patient is comfortable.

In addition, Dr. Falcon said the patient is to bring a study partner to participate in the process.

“Once that’s complete there’s a series of testing that they do and that data is collected and we set them up with a CT scan of their brain and then get them ready for visit two, which will happen in about a month,” he said.

Dr.Falcon said he is hoping the studies done at El Faro will give the clinic opportunities to conduct additional studies at their clinic.

“Ultimately for us, the goal is to have this as the initial study here at this clinic and then build upon that and hopefully start to get some therapeutic studies done here so that we can offer patients some kind of therapy because right now there’s just not a lot of options,” said Dr. Falcon.

Flemming also expressed her hopes for the clinic and its work.

“Perhaps up in the future because studies like this, maybe there will be new discoveries, medications that will cure or eliminate Alzheimer’s altogether,” she said.

For information on El Faro Health & Therapeutics and its studies, or call (956) 586-5430.