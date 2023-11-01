SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Juan teenager accused of shooting at an Edinburg nightclub that left seven people wounded pleaded not guilty.

In early August, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office arrested 17-year-old Samuel Lopez from San Juan, calling him “the person responsible for the El Antro Nightclub shooting,” a news release stated.

Emiliano Pena/ValleyCentral

Lopez faces charges of attempted capital murder of multiple people. His bond was set at $3.5 million.

The shooting

A 4:35 a.m., Aug. 7, deputies responded to a shooting at the nightclub, which is located at the 5100 block of Longoria Road in Edinburg. At the scene, deputies found seven gunshot wound victims who were transported to local hospitals.

In the release, authorities said five of the victims have since been released from the hospital. Two of the victims who were listed as in critical condition on Sunday have now been downgraded to stable condition.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage and released photographs of the suspect and suspect’s vehicle on social media. A probable cause affidavit revealed that a “concerned citizen” reported to authorities that the suspect was a family relative.

Investigators secured a warrant for Lopez’s arrest and this afternoon he was taken into custody with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Lopez’s pretrial is set for Jan. 4 and his trial date is set for Jan. 8.