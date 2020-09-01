Eight RGV veterans receive $1,000 scholarships

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — The city Edinburg Chamber of Commerce and H-E-B partnered to grant eight veterans in the Rio Grande Valley (RGV) $1,000 scholarships.

According to a release, the eight veterans are enrolled at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

This year the 2020 Texas Cook’Em event was canceled due to COVID-19. However, the city and H-E-B continued to find a way to give back to veterans.

“As community leaders we must ensure that our veterans are given the opportunity to pursue a higher education as this can open many doors for them,” said Ronnie Larralde, Executive Director of the Edinburg Chamber in the release.

Below are the names from the recipients as stated in the release:

Estela Garcia – U.S. Armed Forces veteran

Joel Longoria – U.S. Marine Corp veteran

Laura Saucedo – U.S. Air Force veteran

Linda Gillin – U.S. Armed Forces veteran

Misty Garza – U.S. Air Force veteran

Rafael Delgado – U.S. Armed Forces veteran

Richard Clayton – U.S. Armed Forces veteran

Rodimiro Carrillo – U.S. Marine Corp veteran

For more information visit their website or call (956) 383-4974.