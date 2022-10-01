CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County reported eight of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since Sept. 17.

Between Sept. 17 and 30, the office of Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. reported that two employees from the 107th District Court, one employee from the Auditor’s Office, one employee from the Sheriff’s Office, two employees from Juvenile Probation, one employee from Purchasing and one employee from the Treasurer’s Office have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Over the past two weeks, the weekly employee count of employees with COVID-19 has remained low,

with seven last week and this week at one,” Treviño said. “I want to thank everyone for keeping safe and in good health, despite the difficulties our families may have endured during COVID-19. Thanks for remaining resilient and for the daily hard work and efforts.”

Constituents are asked to continue to conduct business online by going through the County’s website at

https://www.cameroncountytx.gov.