MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Local and statewide officials gathered Friday morning to represent educators and school employees during the 31st Biennial Texas American Federation of Teachers Convention.

The convention aims to voice concerns in public schools and to improve schools through connections with the community and parents.

“If those in charge of schools, whether it’s in school, at the school board level, or whether it’s at the state level, actually take the opportunity to listen to their frontline workers,” Zeph Capo, President of the American Federation of Teachers said.

AFT focuses on making sure members have access to financial assistance, health and wellness programs.

The union emphasizes the importance of all school related personnel and the positive influence towards students’ growth.

“Listen to the teachers in the classroom, because they know what’s good for kids, listen to our support staff that are doing the best that they can to get their kid, to get our kids to school, make sure that they’re fed, make sure that they’re safe.”

The two-day conference will continue on Saturday at the McAllen Convention Center.