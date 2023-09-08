New grant is said to be a “Pathway.”

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new grant from the Texas Education Agency (TEA) is said to be providing a pathway for students in the Valley.

Region One, extending from Laredo to Falfurrias and including the Rio Grande Valley, is determining where the money goes.

It’s called a “planning grant” and it is $600,000.

Region One plans to use it for summits with education and community leaders as well as work-based learning programs.

Community stakeholders from institutions of higher education, workforce and community boards met Friday to sign a commitment to address the gaps in the community; places where jobs and students are needed.

“Getting this grant, we will be able to strategically analyze what kind of needs are in our community and the educational sector will be able to do strategic planning, asset mapping and identifying those pathways that does students really need to earn a credential, certificate or degree,” Rodney Rodriguez, South Texas College Vice President said.

Rodriguez says there are openings available for those who go through the high schools and colleges.

“Right now, our healthcare industry or RN program or registered apprenticeships that we have through the college and with our educational partners, those are critical needs in the region,” Rodriguez said.

There are also demands for jobs in HVAC, welding and plumbing.