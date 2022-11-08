BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – More than 155,000 people in Cameron and Hidalgo County have already cast their vote in the 2022 midterm election.

Hundreds made their way to the polls today for once last chance to make their voice heard, these are the issues that are most important to them.

“The most important issue would be definitely gun safety, gun control, especially in the schools,” said Carlo Taboada.

“We need to make sure that our children are safe from ideologies, political ideologies, sexual ideologies that are targeting are young children,” said Israel Salinas, Staffer for Adam Hinojosa.

Frank Ortiz, Brownsville ISD Trustee Candidate said, “Education is the way of the future. What can we do without education, education is what makes this world go round.”

“Right now, it’s the economy we’re suffering from that inflationary policy and it’s crushing our economy. It’s making it harder and harder for all of us to make ends meet, the small businesses and with our families,” said Adam Hinojosa, Dist. 27 Texas Senate Candidate.

“The most important issue for everyone here is the corruption that has been unveiled by the different audits and the differing findings,” said Erasmo Castro, Cameron County Commissioner Pct. 2 candidate.

Nora Barron said, “Just the change, moving forward. Society is moving fast and we just need to be along with it.”

“Helping people with Medicaid and Medicare, the children, the bus drivers, the teachers, try to fix our streets, our economy,” said Sergio Perez.

“I think for this election, just for us as voters to make sure we know who our candidates are,” said Mia Deaton.